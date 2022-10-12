Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a growth of 884.3% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Wealth Minerals Trading Down 11.0 %

WMLLF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 138,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,307. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Wealth Minerals Ltd., a junior mineral resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for lithium, as well as for precious metal and copper deposits. It principally holds interests in the Atacama project that comprises 144 exploration concessions covering an area of approximately 46,200 hectares located in the Atacama Salar in Region II of Antofagasta, northern Chile.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.