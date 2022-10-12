Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Update

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 250,000 shares, a growth of 884.3% from the September 15th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Wealth Minerals Trading Down 11.0 %
WMLLF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.13. The company had a trading volume of 138,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,307. Wealth Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.99.
