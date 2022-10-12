Web3 Game (WEB3) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Web3 Game (WEB3) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 11th. During the last week, Web3 Game has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Web3 Game token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Web3 Game has a total market cap of $15,422.51 and $13,133.00 worth of Web3 Game was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Web3 Game Token Profile

Web3 Game launched on April 13th, 2022. Web3 Game’s total supply is 5,065,333,406,898 tokens. Web3 Game’s official message board is medium.com/@web3_game. Web3 Game’s official Twitter account is @web3gamesbsc. Web3 Game’s official website is web3game.tech.

Web3 Game Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Web3 Game (WEB3) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Web3 Game has a current supply of 5,065,333,406,898 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Web3 Game is 0 USD and is down -3.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://web3game.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Web3 Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Web3 Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Web3 Game using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

