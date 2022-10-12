Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Down to $7.19

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.19, but opened at $6.96. Weber shares last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 1,931 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WEBR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Weber from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weber presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Get Weber alerts:

Weber Trading Down 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.91, a P/E/G ratio of 54.62 and a beta of -0.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

Institutional Trading of Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $527.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Weber Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $385,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Weber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Weber by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 367,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 37,650 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Weber by 582.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 77,998 shares during the period. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Weber

(Get Rating)

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.