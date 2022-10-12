WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.36-$4.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.03. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $84.75 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.21%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WEC Energy Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 82.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $266,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

