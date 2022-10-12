Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for FMC (FMC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of FMC (NYSE: FMC) in the last few weeks:

10/11/2022 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2022 – FMC had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $127.00 to $128.00.

9/30/2022 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/21/2022 – FMC was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/27/2022 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/19/2022 – FMC was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,403,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,972. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.55 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FMC

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the first quarter worth about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

