Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG)

Equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

CRBG has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corebridge Financial in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.36.

NYSE:CRBG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.69. 58,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,948,316. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $22.00.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

