Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) to Equal Weight

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $95.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $130.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWKS. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.90.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.11. 41,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,040,179. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $174.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,125 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,028 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

