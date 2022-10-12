Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $115.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its target price decreased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

CNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.83.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $107.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $73.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 27,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 58.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 53,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

