Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,478 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WFC. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 628,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,469,000 after buying an additional 92,802 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 760,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,857,000 after buying an additional 460,534 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,145,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,913,000 after buying an additional 167,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price target on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.50 to $46.50 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.62.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

