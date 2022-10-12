Wells Fargo & Company Trims Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Target Price to $250.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $274.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Norfolk Southern to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Susquehanna cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $196.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.33.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,313,745. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.79. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $209.59 and a one year high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

