Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.38.

Werner Enterprises Stock Performance

WERN stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.62. 20,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Werner Enterprises has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $48.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $836.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 12.90%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carmen A. Tapio bought 1,170 shares of Werner Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.20 per share, with a total value of $49,374.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,184.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 3.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 158,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Further Reading

