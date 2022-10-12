Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 1,616.7% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the second quarter worth about $194,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 101.6% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:IGI remained flat at $15.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,530. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

See Also

