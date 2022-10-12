Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
WINC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.
Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC)
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.