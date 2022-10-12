Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 99.3% from the September 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 55I LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 25,579 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

WINC stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,977. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $26.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.90.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%.

