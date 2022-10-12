Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Lowered to $120.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WLK. UBS Group raised Westlake from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Stock Performance

NYSE:WLK traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.75. 15,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 765,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a 52 week low of $81.29 and a 52 week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.77.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 18.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Westlake will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Westlake’s payout ratio is presently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Westlake

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westlake in the second quarter worth $912,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Westlake by 34.2% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Westlake by 72.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 57,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake by 135.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 120,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,859,000 after purchasing an additional 69,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.