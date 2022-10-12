WFA of San Diego LLC Buys Shares of 7,510 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KBWD. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 757,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,806,000 after buying an additional 22,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,794,000 after acquiring an additional 52,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 286,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 107.7% in the first quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 227,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 118,124 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KBWD traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.06. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,223. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.34. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $21.58.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.148 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%.

