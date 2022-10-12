WFA of San Diego LLC Has $586,000 Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

WFA of San Diego LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,038 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE:BK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.31. 63,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,787,312. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $38.27 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

