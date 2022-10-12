WFA of San Diego LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Yale University grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,621,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,941,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042,532 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 128,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,550,941. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.79. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

