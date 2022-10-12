WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 4,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,806. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.