WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $100,000 Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $73,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.84. 4,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,806. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $54.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.94.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.