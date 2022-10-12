WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New $169,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 133,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 67,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 33,303 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 91,638 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,012.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 296,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 269,575 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.13. 142,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,259. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.11 and a 52 week high of $31.22.

