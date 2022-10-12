WFA of San Diego LLC Purchases New Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 94.7% during the second quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $255.65. 47,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,734. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $272.07. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $247.38 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

