WFA of San Diego LLC Reduces Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

WFA of San Diego LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 126,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSJO traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $21.66. 654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,765. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $25.11.

