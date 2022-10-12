Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 17,523 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,185,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $62.84 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $61.78 and a 12-month high of $85.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.92.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.