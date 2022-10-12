Whittier Trust Co. Buys 213 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 124.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Amphenol Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $67.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.11.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.