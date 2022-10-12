Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE SCHW opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $130.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Charles Schwab Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

