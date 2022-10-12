Whittier Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.08% of East West Bancorp worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,646.4% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after buying an additional 43,975 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,397.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC opened at $69.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.38 and a 200 day moving average of $71.69. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.37 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.32% and a return on equity of 16.45%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $102.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

