Whittier Trust Co. Has $9.47 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 565,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,812 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 136.2% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.16 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average of $18.22. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

