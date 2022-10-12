Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $159.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.51 and a 200-day moving average of $185.70. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.