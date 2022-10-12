Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $28,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.80.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $144.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.37 and its 200 day moving average is $132.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.