Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 656 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 236.5% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after buying an additional 16,001 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,434,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,036,000 after buying an additional 26,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $182.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.69.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $186.03 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $199.70 and a 200-day moving average of $198.39. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.