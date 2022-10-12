Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,030 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $30.78 and a 12 month high of $39.36.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

