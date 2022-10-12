Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.78 Million Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the first quarter valued at $24,447,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Graco by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,002,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,510,000 after purchasing an additional 331,804 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $15,127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Graco by 78.6% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 201,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Graco by 348.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 239,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 185,726 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $60.71 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $81.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $548.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.49 million. Graco had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Graco to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Graco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

In other news, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 44,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total transaction of $3,181,040.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,603.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Etchart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,110,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

