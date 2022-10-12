Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $4,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $435.00 price objective on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.04.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:DPZ opened at $303.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $300.63 and a twelve month high of $567.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $362.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.16.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total transaction of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.