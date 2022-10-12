Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,356 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $360.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

