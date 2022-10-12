Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in McKesson by 31.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 34.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 52,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,008,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 76.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at $581,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total value of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $351.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $194.27 and a 52-week high of $375.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $355.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.72.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

