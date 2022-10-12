Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

