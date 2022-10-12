Whittier Trust Co. Sells 163 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 27.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of McKesson by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at about $884,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in McKesson by 8.9% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $351.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.27 and a 1-year high of $375.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.72.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 350.22% and a net margin of 0.52%. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

