Wild Island Game Reaches One Day Volume of $34.00 (WILD)

Wild Island Game (WILD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. In the last week, Wild Island Game has traded 5.1% lower against the dollar. Wild Island Game has a total market cap of $485.68 and approximately $34.00 worth of Wild Island Game was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wild Island Game token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wild Island Game alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,054.10 or 0.99995584 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002413 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00041982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00060321 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022844 BTC.

Wild Island Game Token Profile

Wild Island Game (WILD) is a token. It was first traded on December 29th, 2021. Wild Island Game’s total supply is 90,507,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,600,000 tokens. Wild Island Game’s official website is wildislandnft.com. Wild Island Game’s official Twitter account is @wildislandgame and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wild Island Game

According to CryptoCompare, “Wild Island Game (WILD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wild Island Game has a current supply of 90,507,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wild Island Game is 0.00013617 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wildislandnft.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wild Island Game directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wild Island Game should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wild Island Game using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wild Island Game Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wild Island Game and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.