Wings Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (WINGS)

Wings (WINGS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. One Wings token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Wings has a total market cap of $348,218.23 and $5.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,091.65 or 1.00002361 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002265 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00041385 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00060678 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006304 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022846 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (CRYPTO:WINGS) is a token. It was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsstiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is https://reddit.com/r/wingsdao. Wings’ official website is wings.ai.

Wings Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings (WINGS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wings has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 99,999,993.8460583 in circulation. The last known price of Wings is 0.00354611 USD and is up 1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $6.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wings.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

