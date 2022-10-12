WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $27.98. 81,402 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 105,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.18.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

About WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

