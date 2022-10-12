WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.60

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 5191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WETF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.31.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $683.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

WisdomTree Investments Announces Dividend

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is 150.02%.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 12.6% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 510,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

See Also

