WOM Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $5.67 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (WOM) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One WOM Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000280 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, WOM Protocol has traded up 10.4% against the US dollar. WOM Protocol has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $15.23 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOM Protocol Profile

WOM Protocol launched on May 11th, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 105,657,976 tokens. WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @wom_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol. The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “WOM Protocol (WOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOM Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 105,657,976 in circulation. The last known price of WOM Protocol is 0.05139107 USD and is up 13.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $7,865,143.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://womprotocol.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOM Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOM Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOM Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

