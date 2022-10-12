WOO Network (WOO) 1-Day Volume Hits $21.47 Million

WOO Network (WOO) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. In the last week, WOO Network has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000804 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $178.79 million and approximately $21.47 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070244 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738546 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s genesis date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,962,243,792 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,162,017,673 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork.

Buying and Selling WOO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network (WOO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. WOO Network has a current supply of 2,962,243,792.376203 with 1,161,902,939.9746764 in circulation. The last known price of WOO Network is 0.15144068 USD and is up 1.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $21,501,862.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woo.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

