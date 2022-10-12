Woodcoin (LOG) One Day Volume Tops $7,260.00

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 12th. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and approximately $7,260.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LOGOS (LOG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00014116 BTC.

Nemesis (NMS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00039435 BTC.

Cream (CRM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lizus Payment (LIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BashCoin (BASHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Skeincoin (SKC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Woodcoin’s total supply is 9,788,384 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@woodcoin.fundation. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @woodcoinworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. Woodcoin’s official website is woodcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin (LOG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2014. Users are able to generate LOG through the process of mining. Woodcoin has a current supply of 9,788,383.93199347 with 8,035,193.053598 in circulation. The last known price of Woodcoin is 0.82154851 USD and is up 15.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $6,062.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://woodcoin.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

