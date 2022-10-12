Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Holdings Lifted by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Woodward by 73.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Woodward by 46.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 1,142.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Woodward in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Woodward in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.43.

WWD traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. 1,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,831. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.26 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.53.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.27). Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.97 per share, for a total transaction of $47,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,387. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.46 per share, for a total transaction of $101,706.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,706. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,100 shares of company stock worth $1,622,371 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

