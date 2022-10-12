World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $159.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of World Acceptance from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of World Acceptance stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.83. The stock had a trading volume of 64,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,029. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.99. The company has a market capitalization of $627.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 17.67, a current ratio of 17.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.25 and a 1 year high of $265.75.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $157.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.60 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kize Capital LP lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 5.1% in the second quarter. Kize Capital LP now owns 206,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 138,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 11.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 408.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 364.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.