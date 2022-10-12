Wrapped Star One Day Volume Tops $1,016.00 (WSTR)

Wrapped Star (WSTR) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Wrapped Star token can now be purchased for $4,670.52 or 0.24514279 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Star has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Star has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $1,016.00 worth of Wrapped Star was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 231.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00034350 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped Star Token Profile

Wrapped Star’s genesis date was January 12th, 2010. Wrapped Star’s total supply is 582 tokens and its circulating supply is 465 tokens. Wrapped Star’s official Twitter account is @urbit. Wrapped Star’s official website is star.market.

Wrapped Star Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Star (WSTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2010and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Star has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Wrapped Star is 4,682.61594729 USD and is down -9.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19,698.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://star.market.”

