WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Price Target Lowered to C$176.00 at BMO Capital Markets

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$180.00 to C$176.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.82% from the stock’s previous close.

WSP has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$188.00 to C$181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on WSP Global from C$175.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on WSP Global from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$184.58.

Shares of WSP stock traded down C$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$148.12. The company had a trading volume of 69,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,005. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$130.65 and a 12 month high of C$187.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$156.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$150.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18.

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.28 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.6709955 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

