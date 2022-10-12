Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned 0.07% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $4,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $6,583,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 26.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.86. The stock had a trading volume of 13,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,517. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.23 million. Analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.