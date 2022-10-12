Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.73. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $0.72, with a volume of 42,434 shares.

Xtant Medical Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.70.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 26.49% and a negative net margin of 14.31%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Xtant Medical

In related news, Director Stavros G. Vizirgianakis acquired 2,264,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $1,087,133.28. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,850,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,343.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtant Medical stock. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new position in Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets regenerative medicine products and medical devices for orthopedic and neurological surgeons in the United States and internationally. Its biomaterial products include OsteoSponge that provides a natural scaffold for cellular in-growth and exposes bone-forming proteins to the healing environment; OsteoSponge SC that fills bony defects in the subchondral region of joints; OsteoSelect DBM Putty for osteoinductive bone growth; OsteoSelect PLUS DBM Putty for use as a bone void filler and bone graft substitute in the pelvis, extremities, and posterolateral spine; OsteoFactor, which contains various proteins and peptides that support bone formation and remodeling; OsteoWrap; and OsteoVive Plus, a growth factor enriched cellular bone matrix.

