YAM V1 Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One YAM V1 token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000955 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V1 has a market cap of $5.23 million and approximately $6,333.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YAM V1 has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000071 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 52.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.89 or 0.00051663 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070147 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10723848 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM V1’s launch date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 tokens. The Reddit community for YAM V1 is https://reddit.com/r/none and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YAM V1’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @yamfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YAM V1 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM V1 (YAM) is a cryptocurrency . YAM V1 has a current supply of 32,575,725 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YAM V1 is 0.18352735 USD and is up 5.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $13,544.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://yam.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

